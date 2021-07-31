(Olympics) Football coach puts blame on own shoulders, protects players after knockout loss to Mexico
By Yoo Jee-ho
YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Olympic football head coach Kim Hak-bum did a better job protecting his own players than they did defending their opponents on Saturday, following South Korea's 6-3 loss to Mexico in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament.
"Everything falls on me as their coach. I made life hard on my players because I didn't do a good job preparing them for the match," Kim said at the postmatch press conference at International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. "On many fronts, I think I lacked ability (as coach)."
South Korea gave up three goals in each half. Sebastian Cordova and Henry Martin had two goals apiece, as they and the rest of the Mexican attacking corps toyed with the helpless South Korean defense all night.
Asked where things went wrong, Kim said, "The players didn't have any problem. It's all my fault. I should have done a better job in our preparation. I wasn't able to respond properly."
Kim said he had hoped South Korea would be able to outscore Mexico and admitted he himself was shocked with the Mexican onslaught.
"The match went awry in so many different directions for us," Kim said. "Again, I should have been prepared for that."


