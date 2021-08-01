Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 01, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/26 Rain 60

Incheon 30/26 Rain 60

Suwon 32/26 Rain 60

Cheongju 33/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 32/26 Rain 80

Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 70

Jeju 32/27 Rain 60

Daegu 34/26 Rain 60

Busan 32/26 Rain 60

(END)

