Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 01, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/26 Rain 60
Incheon 30/26 Rain 60
Suwon 32/26 Rain 60
Cheongju 33/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 33/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/25 Sunny 70
Gangneung 32/26 Rain 80
Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/25 Rain 70
Jeju 32/27 Rain 60
Daegu 34/26 Rain 60
Busan 32/26 Rain 60
(END)
