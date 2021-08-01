Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daily virus cases drop to 1,400s on fewer tests

All News 09:48 August 01, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases retreated to the 1,400s on Sunday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but the fourth wave of infections showed no signs of slowing down despite the adoption of the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area.

The country added 1,442 COVID-19 cases, including 1,386 local infections, raising the total caseload to 199,787, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest tally is down from 1,710 cases reported Friday and 1,539 cases Saturday.

The country added three more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 2,098. The fatality rate was 1.05 percent.

The daily caseload has remained above 1,000 since July 7 due to the resurgence in the greater Seoul area. Recently, cases elsewhere have been growing amid increased activities in the summer vacation season.

This photo taken July 31, 2021, shows Songjeong Beach in Haeundae, Busan, with a small number of people enjoying summer holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!