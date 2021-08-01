(Olympics) Moon congratulates women's sabre fencers on Olympic medal
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message to the women's sabre fencing team Sunday for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The team of four -- Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su Choi Soo-yeon and Seo Ji-yeon -- defeated Italy in the bronze medal match Saturday, winning the country's first medal in the women's sabre team event, which made its Olympic debut in 2008.
"(The team) gave great joy and courage to the people," he said in the message also shared on social media. "(I) send a big round of applause for all the efforts (the team) has put in and wish (the team) a healthy return."
Moon mentioned each member of the four-piece team in the congratulatory message.
He noted how Kim, the oldest member of the team, showed a "top-notch performance as a living legend," while praising Choi for overcoming an injury to accomplish the achievement.
Moon also mentioned how Yoon's "amazing performance" deserves people's praise and how Seo's persistence played a key role in the dramatic win.
