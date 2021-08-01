(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
All News 18:33 August 01, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong captured the bronze medal in the women's vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, becoming the first South Korean female gymnast to reach an Olympic podium.
Yeo is now the second member of her gymnastics family to win an Olympic medal. Her father, Yeo Hong-chul, won silver in the men's vault in 1996.
The junior Yeo scored 14.733 points on average after two vaults. She posted 15.333 points with her first vault and 14.133 with her second attempt at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo calls Olympic debut 'turning point'
-
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
-
(Olympics) S. Korea sent packing in men's football after embarassing loss to Mexico
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections dip to 1,400s amid no signs of letup