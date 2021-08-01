(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo
(ATTN: ADDS details from 4th para, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok made history at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday, setting a new national record and achieving the highest ranking in an Olympic track-and-field event for the country.
In the finals of men's high jump held at the Olympic Stadium, Woo cleared 2.35 meters on his first attempt, breaking the Korean record of 2.34m set by Lee Jin-taek in 1997.
He also raised his personal best height by 4cm in his Olympic debut.
He was clean at every attempt from 2.19m through 2.30m and cleared 2.33m on his second.
For 2.37m, he missed on his first attempt, but raised the height by 2cm, as three jumpers already cleared that height.
But the 25-year old finished fourth after falling short at 2.39m twice.
Eventually, Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus all cleared the 2.37 mark. The first two shared the gold medal and the Belarus athlete won bronze as he had more failed attempts.
Despite Woo's failure to win a medal, he notched the highest ranking at Olympic tournaments won by any South Korean field and track athletes.
Lee ranked eighth in the finals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, while Kim Jong-Il also finished eighth in men's long jump at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and Kim Hui-seon placed eighth in women's high jump at the 1988 Seoul Games.
Woo has already set a milestone for South Korea's track and field in making it to the Olympic finals.
He passed the qualifying stage after clearing 2.28m on his second attempt on Friday, becoming the first South Korean athlete who has reached an Olympic final in a track and field event since Lee in 1996.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(Olympics) Volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung makes Olympic history in epic victory vs. Japan
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally