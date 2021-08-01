Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally

All News 22:15 August 01, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Dominican Republic 4-3 in the first round game in the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament on Sunday.

Captain Kim Hyun-soo delivered the game-winning hit off Luis Castillo at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, as South Korea advanced to the next stage of the double elimination tournament.

South Korea trailed 3-1 going into the ninth but Park Hae-min and Lee Jung-hoo each delivered run-scoring hits to tie the game. That set the stage for Kim, who lined the walk-off hit over the outstretched arm of the right fielder Julio Rodriguez.

Kim Hyun-soo of South Korea hits a single against the Dominican Republic in the bottom of the third inning of the teams' first round game of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

