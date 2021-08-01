Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Gymnast wins vault bronze to join her father, high jumper sets record

All News 23:26 August 01, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong joined her father as an Olympic medalist on Sunday, winning bronze in the women's vault in Tokyo a quarter century after Yeo Hong-chul's silver medal in the men's vault in Atlanta.

Yeo Seo-jeong scored 14.733 points on average after two vaults for her bronze, the first Olympic medal by a South Korean female gymnast. She and her father are the first father-daughter duo from South Korea to have won Olympic medals.

South Korea has won a medal every day since the competition began on July 24.

South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong poses with her bronze medal from the women's vault event at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

Though he didn't win a medal himself, high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok set a national record with 2.35 meters during the final at Olympic Stadium while finishing in fourth place. It's the best performance by a South Korean athlete in an Olympic track and field event.

There was drama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, where South Korea walked off on the Dominican Republic 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning of the team's first round game of the baseball tournament.

Captain Kim Hyun-soo delivered the game-winning hit with two outs, as the offense that had been dormant for eight innings exploded in a hurry.

South Korea now has five gold, four silver and eight bronze medals as the competition enters the final week. South Korea is in eighth place in the gold medal count.

South Korean players celebrate their 4-3 victory over the Dominican Republic in the teams' first round game of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok celebrates after finishing fourth with a national record of 2.35 meters at the Tokyo Olympic final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

