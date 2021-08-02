Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 11

All News 09:00 August 02, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Tuesday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 3m springboard, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, parallel bars, final (5 p.m.)
Women's artistic, balance beam, final (5:53 p.m.)
Men's artistic, horizontal bar, final (6:42 p.m.)

- Sport climbing (Aomi Urban Sports Park)
Men's combined: speed, bouldering and lead qualification (5 p.m / 6 p.m. / 9:10 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Women's team, quarterfinals and semifinals (10 a.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Men's 109kg (1:50 p.m. / 7:50 p.m.)

- Wrestling (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, round of 16 (11:30 a.m.)


