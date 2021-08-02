Korea Aerospace wins US$78 mln trainer jet deal from Thailand
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Monday it has received a US$78 million deal to supply trainer jets to Thailand.
Under the deal, KAI will supply two T-50TH advanced trainer jets to the Thailand air force by November 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
KAI has achieved $400 million worth of deals to supply 16 T-50 trainer jets to date.
KAI has exported 156 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 72 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.6 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries that include Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
