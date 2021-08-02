Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 60

Incheon 29/25 Rain 60

Suwon 30/25 Rain 60

Cheongju 32/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 31/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/25 Rain 70

Gangneung 33/26 Rain 60

Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 33/25 Rain 60

Busan 31/26 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!