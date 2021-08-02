Lotte Fine Chemical Q2 net profit up 75.4 pct. to 114 bln won
All News 09:45 August 02, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 114 billion won (US$99 million), up 75.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 53.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 43.8 percent to 421.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
