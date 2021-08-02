K-pop act Red Velvet set to return this month with new music
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Five-piece girl group Red Velvet will release a new EP in mid-August, the first new album in nearly two years, its management agency said Monday.
The group's upcoming album "Queendom," which carries six tracks, will drop globally at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to SM Entertainment.
In line with the release, Red Velvet will host a virtual fan meet the following day. The physical album will hit shelves the same day, with preorders set to start this week.
The upcoming album is the group's first album since "The ReVe Festival Final" released in December 2019.
Red Velvet -- consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri -- have released summer hits like "Red Flavor," "Power Up" and "Umpah Umpah."
Most recently, members Wendy and Joy released solo projects titled "Like Water" and "Hello," respectively.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally