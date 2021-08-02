(LEAD) Kia launches 1st dedicated EV platform model EV6
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched an all-electric EV6 sedan in the domestic market ahead of its overseas launches later this year.
The EV6 is Kia's first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).
Kia has received over 30,000 preorders for the EV6 in the domestic market, and a combined 8,800 preorders in Europe and the United States, the company said.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aim to sell 13,000 units of the zero-emission model on its home turf and 17,000 units in overseas markets this year.
The EV6 is priced at 47 million won-57 million won (US$40,800-$49,500) in Korea. With government subsidies, it can be purchased for under 40 million won.
The model is available with two kinds of battery packs -- a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh one. The 58-kWh and 77.4-kWh models can travel up to 370 kilometers and 475 km, respectively, on a single charge.
Kia also plans to introduce sedans, SUVs and multipurpose vehicles based on the new EV platform for the next seven years.
It plans to beef up its EV lineup with 11 models, including the seven E-GMP-based ones, by 2025.
With its strengthened EV lineup, it aims to achieve a 6.6 percent share of the global battery-powered EV market by 2025 and global annual sales of 500,000 units by 2026.
Kia's current EV market share is not available as its EV sales accounted for only 1 percent of its overall sales in 2019.
In April, Kia's bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the E-GMP platform.
Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.
