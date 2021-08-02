(Olympics) Moon congratulates gymnast on Olympic medal
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message Monday to a South Korean gymnast for winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a message for Yeo Seo-jeong, Moon noted that she won bronze in the women's vault via a "fantastic performance," based on her mental strength and outstanding skill, the previous day.
"It is the first Olympic medal in the history of South Korea's women's gymnastics," he pointed out in the note also posted on his social media accounts.
Moon also congratulated her on following in the footsteps of her father, Yeo Hong-chul, who captured silver in the men's vault in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
