S. Korea, Singapore agree to enhance defense cooperation
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Singapore held defense strategy talks in Seoul on Monday and agreed to expand their defense exchanges and cooperation, the defense ministry said.
During the meeting, Deputy Defense Minister Kim Man-ki and his Singaporean counterpart Teo Eng Dih agreed to boost exchanges in the fields of defense technology, humanitarian activities and cyber security, according to the ministry.
Monday's meeting marked the first time in eight years for the strategy talks between the two countries to be held in person.
"The two sides confirmed the importance of such a meeting and agreed to hold the dialogue every year to continue discussing ways to develop their defense cooperation," the ministry said in a release.
Teo also met with Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and discussed the two countries' COVID-19 situation and regional security issues, it said.
