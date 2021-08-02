Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q2 net income down 61.8 pct to 40.5 bln won

August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 40.5 billion won (US$35.2 million), down 61.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 26.1 billion won, down 13.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.4 percent to 2.54 trillion won.
