KCC 352,500 DN 2,500

SKBP 124,000 UP 5,000

AmoreG 58,100 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 220,000 UP 2,000

NEXENTIRE 9,300 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 DN 500

ORION Holdings 16,800 0

SKNetworks 6,170 DN 30

Daesang 27,200 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,000 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 38,600 DN 550

HITEJINRO 34,000 DN 450

Yuhan 62,000 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 176,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 95,400 DN 1,300

DL 77,700 DN 1,200

Youngpoong 684,000 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 UP 50

SK hynix 116,000 UP 3,500

KIA CORP. 84,700 UP 1,100

Hanwha 29,950 UP 100

LX INT 29,450 DN 1,450

HyundaiEng&Const 54,400 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,850 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 20,650 DN 600

DB HiTek 64,100 UP 3,100

CJ 99,500 UP 1,500

TaihanElecWire 2,550 DN 45

Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 100

JWPHARMA 28,650 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 800

Kogas 36,850 UP 850

BukwangPharm 20,900 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 80,000 DN 400

Daewoong 37,450 UP 400

SamyangFood 91,200 DN 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,550 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 478,500 UP 10,500

TaekwangInd 1,106,000 DN 16,000

(MORE)