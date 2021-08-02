KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 352,500 DN 2,500
SKBP 124,000 UP 5,000
AmoreG 58,100 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 220,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 9,300 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 16,800 0
SKNetworks 6,170 DN 30
Daesang 27,200 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 110,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 38,600 DN 550
HITEJINRO 34,000 DN 450
Yuhan 62,000 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 176,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 95,400 DN 1,300
DL 77,700 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 684,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 UP 50
SK hynix 116,000 UP 3,500
KIA CORP. 84,700 UP 1,100
Hanwha 29,950 UP 100
LX INT 29,450 DN 1,450
HyundaiEng&Const 54,400 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,850 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 20,650 DN 600
DB HiTek 64,100 UP 3,100
CJ 99,500 UP 1,500
TaihanElecWire 2,550 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 DN 100
JWPHARMA 28,650 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 800
Kogas 36,850 UP 850
BukwangPharm 20,900 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,000 DN 400
Daewoong 37,450 UP 400
SamyangFood 91,200 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,550 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 478,500 UP 10,500
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 DN 16,000
