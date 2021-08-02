SSANGYONGCNE 7,920 DN 40

KAL 29,600 DN 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 DN 10

LG Corp. 94,800 UP 600

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 0

BoryungPharm 18,050 UP 100

L&L 13,250 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,200 DN 2,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 DN 600

Shinsegae 267,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 330,000 UP 1,000

S-Oil 98,400 UP 100

SKBS 197,000 UP 26,500

SGBC 88,500 UP 1,100

Hyosung 118,000 DN 4,500

LOTTE 37,850 UP 100

GCH Corp 31,500 0

LotteChilsung 143,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,980 DN 70

POSCO 360,000 DN 6,500

DB INSURANCE 57,400 UP 300

SamsungElec 79,300 UP 800

NHIS 12,900 UP 200

DongwonInd 244,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 49,400 UP 600

LS 71,100 DN 1,600

GC Corp 295,500 UP 3,500

GS E&C 43,900 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 6,000

KPIC 257,000 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 UP 40

SKC 160,000 DN 1,500

GS Retail 35,050 DN 250

Ottogi 538,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 33,800 UP 200

F&F Holdings 37,000 DN 300

MERITZ SECU 4,930 UP 20

HtlShilla 92,500 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 72,900 UP 1,200

SamsungElecMech 190,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)