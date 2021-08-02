KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,920 DN 40
KAL 29,600 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 DN 10
LG Corp. 94,800 UP 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 0
BoryungPharm 18,050 UP 100
L&L 13,250 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,200 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,400 DN 600
Shinsegae 267,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 330,000 UP 1,000
S-Oil 98,400 UP 100
SKBS 197,000 UP 26,500
SGBC 88,500 UP 1,100
Hyosung 118,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE 37,850 UP 100
GCH Corp 31,500 0
LotteChilsung 143,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,980 DN 70
POSCO 360,000 DN 6,500
DB INSURANCE 57,400 UP 300
SamsungElec 79,300 UP 800
NHIS 12,900 UP 200
DongwonInd 244,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 49,400 UP 600
LS 71,100 DN 1,600
GC Corp 295,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 43,900 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 257,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 UP 40
SKC 160,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 35,050 DN 250
Ottogi 538,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,800 UP 200
F&F Holdings 37,000 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 4,930 UP 20
HtlShilla 92,500 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 72,900 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 190,500 DN 1,500
