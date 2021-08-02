KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 130,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,400 DN 700
OCI 113,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 DN 1,100
KorZinc 540,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
Hanssem 120,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 82,000 DN 1,900
IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 600
LG Innotek 224,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 266,500 UP 7,000
HMM 38,650 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 96,200 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 205,000 UP 1,500
ZINUS 104,000 0
Hanchem 267,500 0
DWS 43,250 UP 100
KEPCO 25,400 UP 500
SamsungSecu 44,150 DN 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,000 UP 2,200
KG DONGBU STL 16,850 UP 100
SKTelecom 302,000 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 62,300 UP 900
HyundaiElev 53,500 DN 500
S-1 80,800 UP 200
Mobis 271,000 UP 4,500
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,800 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 6,620 DN 80
Hanon Systems 15,750 UP 150
SK 271,500 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,500 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,500 UP 1,000
IBK 10,200 DN 100
Handsome 39,050 DN 200
COWAY 83,900 DN 1,900
Asiana Airlines 18,050 DN 50
DONGSUH 30,400 0
SamsungEng 23,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 143,500 UP 2,000
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally