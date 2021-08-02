KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 7,340 DN 210
SAMSUNG CARD 34,700 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,050 DN 150
KT 33,950 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL193500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 19,100 DN 350
LG Uplus 14,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,800 UP 400
KT&G 82,600 UP 300
DHICO 21,800 UP 50
Doosanfc 49,200 UP 150
LG Display 22,000 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 250
NAVER 433,500 0
Kakao 146,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 824,000 0
KIWOOM 118,000 0
DSME 32,200 DN 300
DSINFRA 16,300 UP 150
DWEC 7,260 DN 190
DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 42,200 DN 450
LGH&H 1,453,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 864,000 UP 22,000
KEPCO E&C 52,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,400 UP 3,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 0
LGELECTRONICS 156,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 263,500 UP 10,000
Huchems 24,150 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 DN 400
KIH 95,900 0
LOTTE Himart 35,650 UP 50
GS 43,050 UP 250
CJ CGV 29,200 DN 250
LIG Nex1 43,250 UP 450
Fila Holdings 52,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,800 DN 650
