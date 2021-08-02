KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,400 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 13,200 0
SK Innovation 256,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 38,950 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 50,900 DN 400
Hansae 21,050 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 97,900 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 39,650 DN 200
CSWIND 80,600 DN 1,600
GKL 15,900 DN 50
KOLON IND 79,500 DN 1,400
HanmiPharm 321,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,660 DN 90
emart 171,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY487 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 54,300 DN 600
HANJINKAL 65,000 0
DoubleUGames 60,900 0
CUCKOO 127,500 DN 500
COSMAX 123,500 DN 500
MANDO 63,300 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 UP 23,000
INNOCEAN 62,400 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 44,800 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 DN 300
Netmarble 137,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68700 UP200
ORION 117,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 150
BGF Retail 165,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 251,500 UP 14,500
HDC-OP 30,650 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 866,000 DN 23,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 588,000 DN 26,000
WooriFinancialGroup 10,850 0
HYBE 294,500 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 228,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 144,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 50
(END)
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally