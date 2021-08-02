HANWHA LIFE 3,400 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 DN 1,000

FOOSUNG 13,200 0

SK Innovation 256,000 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 38,950 UP 400

KBFinancialGroup 50,900 DN 400

Hansae 21,050 UP 50

LX HAUSYS 97,900 DN 2,000

Youngone Corp 39,650 DN 200

CSWIND 80,600 DN 1,600

GKL 15,900 DN 50

KOLON IND 79,500 DN 1,400

HanmiPharm 321,500 UP 1,500

BNK Financial Group 7,660 DN 90

emart 171,500 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY487 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 54,300 DN 600

HANJINKAL 65,000 0

DoubleUGames 60,900 0

CUCKOO 127,500 DN 500

COSMAX 123,500 DN 500

MANDO 63,300 UP 1,800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 UP 23,000

INNOCEAN 62,400 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 44,800 DN 1,300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 DN 300

Netmarble 137,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68700 UP200

ORION 117,500 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 150

BGF Retail 165,000 UP 3,500

SKCHEM 251,500 UP 14,500

HDC-OP 30,650 DN 400

HYOSUNG TNC 866,000 DN 23,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 588,000 DN 26,000

WooriFinancialGroup 10,850 0

HYBE 294,500 UP 5,000

SK ie technology 228,500 UP 3,000

DL E&C 144,500 DN 2,000

LX HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 50

(END)