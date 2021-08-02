Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's July sales up 24 pct on robust exports

All News 15:51 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 24 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports of its SUV models.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 11,033 vehicles in July, up from 8,923 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 21 percent to 4,958 units from 6,301 during the same period, while exports more than doubled to 6,075 units from 2,622 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.

From January to July, its sales declined 13 percent to 66,959 autos from 76,588 units during the same period of last year.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

This file photo provided by Renault Samsung shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Renault Samsung #July sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!