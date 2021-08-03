Korean-language dailies

-- Name of new 'God of Vault' is Shin Jae-hwan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shin Jae-hwan wins surprise gold in men's vault (Kookmin Daily)

-- Shin Jae-hwan flies as emperor of vault (Donga Ilbo)

-- 20 pct of listed small and medium-sized businesses become zombie firms due to COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New 'God of vault' Shin Jae-hwan leaps to gold (Segye Times)

-- Shin Jae-hwan flies over Tokyo with metal pin in waist (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New God of vault (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Only 2 out of 100 fathers use paternity leave (Hankyoreh)

-- Shin Jae-hwan, new God of vault (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 4.91 mln employees only do part-time jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- War of investment in startup firms, big companies also stand in line (Korea Economic Daily)

