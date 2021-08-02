Kangstem Biotech to raise 50 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:28 August 02, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 2 (Yonhap) -- Kangstem Biotech Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 50 billion won(US$43.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.37 million common shares at a price of 4,040 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

