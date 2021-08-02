Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangstem Biotech to raise 50 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:28 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 2 (Yonhap) -- Kangstem Biotech Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 50 billion won(US$43.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 12.37 million common shares at a price of 4,040 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#KANGSTEM BIOTECH CO. #LTD.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!