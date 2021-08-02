Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Infinity NT to raise 12 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:29 August 02, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 2 (Yonhap) -- Infinity NT Co. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 12 billion won(US$10.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.69 million common shares at a price of 876 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
