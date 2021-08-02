Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has sent detailed information to South Korea on fishing boats operating illegally in the Yellow Sea via inter-Korean military hotlines restored last week, government sources said Monday.
Last week, the two sides reopened all cross-border communication lines, including military hotlines, 13 months after Pyongyang cut them off in protest over anti-regime propaganda leaflets flying in from the South.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon hustles to bolster support from main opposition after party entry
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading opposition presidential contender, is moving toward strengthening connections and support within the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) after becoming a member last week.
Yoon, who resigned in March as prosecutor general over an extended feud with the ruling bloc over prosecution reform, signed up with the PPP on Friday after having campaigned as an independent for about a month. The PPP leadership and key members courted Yoon to join the party to run as its candidate thanks to his favorable poll numbers.
-----------------
(Olympics) Once sputtering, S. Korean offense wakes up in time for baseball semifinals
YOKOHAMA, Japan -- For the first four innings against Israel in the second-round game of the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament Monday, South Korea was experiencing much the same problem that had ailed the team in their three previous games.
Granted, South Korea had won two of those games, but at some point, its inability to cash in on one scoring opportunity after another could come back to bite.
-----------------
Ex-President Lee returns to prison after 6-day hospital stay
SEOUL -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently serving a prison term on corruption charges, returned to prison Monday after staying in a hospital for six days for medical treatment, government officials said.
Lee, who served as president from 2008-2013, was admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul last Tuesday for treatment of a chronic disease.
-----------------
(LEAD) Main opposition party snaps back after six-week fall in public support: Realmeter poll
SEOUL -- Public support for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has bounced back after declining for six consecutive weeks, a poll showed Monday.
The Realmeter survey results came as Yoon Seok-youl, a former top prosecutor who is the front-runner in various polls on presidential hopefuls, joined the conservative party Friday.
-----------------
Moon says 36 million people to get vaccine shots by end of September
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the number of people in South Korea who are either fully or partly vaccinated would soon top 20 million.
He was emphasizing that the nation's vaccination campaign is on track despite the unrelenting spread of COVID-19.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Olympics) Moon congratulates gymnast on Olympic medal
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message Monday to a South Korean gymnast for winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In a message for Yeo Seo-jeong, Moon noted that she won bronze in the women's vault via a "fantastic performance," based on her mental strength and outstanding skill, the previous day.
-----------------
S. Korea, Singapore agree to enhance defense cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea and Singapore held defense strategy talks in Seoul on Monday and agreed to expand their defense exchanges and cooperation, the defense ministry said.
During the meeting, Deputy Defense Minister Kim Man-ki and his Singaporean counterpart Teo Eng Dih agreed to boost exchanges in the fields of defense technology, humanitarian activities and cyber security, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Seoul stocks rebound on solid export data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Monday, helped by strong economic data that fueled optimism for a quick economic rebound from the pandemic. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.72 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,223.04 points.
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally