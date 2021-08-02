N.K. state media reveals footage of ICBM blasting off from mobile launcher
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has revealed a video clip of what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) blasting off from a transporter erector launcher (TEL), raising questions over whether Pyongyang has boosted its capability in recent years or fabricated the footage.
The footage, which was shown during a concert for participants in the first-ever workshop of military commanders last month, showed an ICBM, presumed to be the Hwasong-15, taking off from a TEL vehicle. The North's state TV showed the footage while reporting on the concert Saturday.
Observers say it is likely the video clip could have been fabricated, because the North test-fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM only once in November 2017. At that time, the missile was fired from a launch pad fixed to the ground.
An additional test would not have been gone unnoticed, observers say.
In November 2019, South Korea's defense intelligence agency said the North is not believed to be capable of launching ICBMs from a TEL vehicle.
Missiles fired from TELs pose greater threats as they can move around freely and are harder to detect.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(Olympics) Fencing team rallies for bronze, football team sent home after humiliating loss
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Japan to secure quarterfinal berth in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(Olympics) S. Korea beats Dominican Republic in baseball with 9th inning rally