(Olympics) New era dawns for S. Korean gymnastics with vault medals

Earlier on Sunday, South Korea was the only country with two finalists in the men's floor exercise. Had it not been for a completely unexpected mistake on an easy element, Ryu Sung-hyun, 18, wouldn't have settled for fourth. Kim Hansol, practically ancient in this group at 25, ranked eighth in his first Olympic final. He has won a world championship bronze medal in the vault, along with three medals at the 2018 Asian Games, including a gold in the floor exercise.