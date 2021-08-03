Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee to begin women's golf title defense

All News 09:00 August 03, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- After finishing out of medal in the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament on Sunday, South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo spoke for many golf fans from the country when he said he hoped to see a podium sweep from the women's event.

Park In-bee of South Korea plays in a practice round at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on Aug. 1, 2021, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic women's golf tournament. (Yonhap)

South Korea will have four of the world's top-10 female golfers in the field of 60 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, starting Wednesday,

The quartet includes Park In-bee, the 2016 gold medalist and an LPGA Hall of Famer. She comes in ranked No. 3, sandwiched between No. 2 Ko Jin-young and No. 4 Kim Sei-young, also a second-time Olympic participant. Ko and No. 6 Kim Hyo-joo will be making their Olympic debuts.

Also on Wednesday, South Korea will face Japan in the semifinals of the baseball tournament. A win will take South Korea a step closer to its second straight gold medal, 13 years apart.

In the double elimination competition, a loss doesn't mean the end of the Olympics for South Korea but will give South Korea a second crack at reaching the final in another semifinal game against the repechage winner.

