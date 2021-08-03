Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q2 net profit up 357.6 pct. to 77.7 bln won

All News 08:33 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 77.7 billion won (US$67.5 million), up 357.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 103.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 25.7 percent to 1.18 trillion won.
