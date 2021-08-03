Kolon Industries Q2 net profit up 357.6 pct. to 77.7 bln won
All News 08:33 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 77.7 billion won (US$67.5 million), up 357.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 103.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 25.7 percent to 1.18 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
Most Saved
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo