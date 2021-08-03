Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 70
Incheon 30/25 Rain 60
Suwon 30/25 Rain 70
Cheongju 32/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 70
Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 60
Jeonju 33/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 33/25 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/25 Sunny 60
Busan 32/26 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
Most Saved
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo