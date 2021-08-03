Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 70

Incheon 30/25 Rain 60

Suwon 30/25 Rain 70

Cheongju 32/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 32/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 70

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 60

Jeonju 33/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 33/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 20

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 60

Busan 32/26 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!