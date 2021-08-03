Cabinet approves decree to increase number of gov't alternative holidays
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a revised presidential decree to allow more national holidays subject to the government's alternative statutory holiday program.
According to the Ministry of Personnel Management, the Cabinet endorsed the decree that newly adds four national holidays -- March 1 Independence Movement Day, Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9) -- to a list of legal holidays subject to the government's alternative holiday program.
Previously, alternative statutory holidays were allowed only for the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, Lunar New Year's holiday and Children's Day in May in the case they happen to coincide with weekends.
In accordance with decree approval, Aug. 16, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 will be newly added as alternative holidays this year.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo