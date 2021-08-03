Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains

All News 09:30 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, led by gains in major tech firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 3,228.57 in the first 25 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a solid start as tech heavyweights jumped on speculations of high global demand.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.64 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.02 percent.

Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.33 percent, but battery maker Samsung SDI gained 1.34 percent. Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.27 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.68 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem slipping 0.12 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,148.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.

