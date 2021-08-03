S. Korea reports more than 1,100 breakthrough infections, 8 patients in critical condition
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported more than 1,100 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of more than 6.3 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 1,132 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally is sharply up from 779 reported a week earlier, the KDCA said.
A woman in her 80's who was confirmed as a breakthrough case died after being administered with a Pfizer vaccine.
Eight people categorized as breakthrough cases also developed into severe cases, the authorities said.
The KDCA said similar cases may increase as the country's vaccine rollout revs up, though the proportion of breakthrough cases is extremely low.
The authorities said even after full vaccination, a person can be infected with COVID-19. They also said that those who are classified as breakthrough infection cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.
On Tuesday, the country reported 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, staying in the 1,200s for the second day in a row, due to fewer tests.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
