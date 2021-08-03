Online lender K-Bank logs 1st quarterly profit in 4 years
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-Bank, South Korea's first internet-only bank, said Tuesday it turned a profit for the first time since its inception in the second quarter of the year on robust growth in customers and deposits.
Net profit stood at 3.9 billion won (US$3.4 million) in the April-June period, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of 12.3 billion won three months earlier, K-Bank said in a regulatory filing.
It represents the online lender's first quarterly profit since its launch in April 2017.
In the first half of the year, K-Bank registered a net loss of 8.4 billion won, compared with a deficit of 44.9 billion won a year earlier.
Industry sources attributed K-Bank's switch to profit in the second quarter to a drastic rise in the number of customers and the value of deposits.
The number of its customers came to 6.19 million as of the end of June, 4 million more than six months earlier. The figure totaled 6.28 million as of end-July.
Customer deposits rose by 7.54 trillion won to 11.29 trillion won as of end-June, with outstanding loans gaining by 2.1 trillion won to 5.9 trillion won.
K-Bank's loan delinquency ratio came to 0.37 percent as of end-June, down from 2.36 percent from a year earlier.
The lender's capital adequacy ratio, a key barometer of financial soundness, reached 10.9 percent as of end-June. The ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted assets.
K-Bank is controlled by a consortium of telecom giant KT Corp., Woori Bank and 19 other companies. In 2017, South Korea permitted two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- to offer services around the clock in an effort to inject more competition into the banking sector.
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo