Military civilian worker indicted over land speculation allegations
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the military was indicted on suspicion of using insider information for real estate speculation, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The indictment came after 22 military-related people were investigated for real estate speculation suspicions after a massive speculation scandal involving the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), sparked public fury.
The 21 others were cleared of charges, the ministry said.
The indicted civilian worker was accused of buying around 4,000 square meters of land in 2016 adjacent to a military base to be shut down for the construction of a new town in the city of Goyang, northwest of Seoul.
He worked at an office in charge of managing military facilities at the time of the land transaction.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo