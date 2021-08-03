Seoul stocks swing to losses late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks swung to losses late Tuesday morning as trading turned choppy amid institutional and retail sell-offs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 9.35 points, or 0.29 percent, to trade at 3,213.69 as of 11:28 a.m.
Stocks got off to a solid start as tech heavyweights jumped on expectations for robust global demand.
The stock index trimmed its earlier gains, however, as institutions turned to net-selling, tracking overall losses by its Asian stock peers, including Japan, China and Hong Kong.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.59 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.77 percent, but battery maker Samsung SDI edged up 0.13 percent. Internet portal operator Naver declined 2.42 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.68 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem trading flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,152.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
(Olympics) Gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong wins bronze medal in women's vault
-
New infections dip on fewer tests; COVID-19 cases top 200,000
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok makes history in Tokyo