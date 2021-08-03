Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Restoration of inter-Korean liaison hotlines requested by Kim Jong-un: NIS
SEOUL -- The recent restoration of long-severed communication hotlines between Seoul and Pyongyang was initiated at a request by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, South Korea's spy agency said in a parliamentary briefing Tuesday.
"(The restoration) was what Chairman Kim Jong-un requested," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted by Kim Byung-kee and Ha Tae-keung, senior members of the parliamentary intelligence committee, as saying during a parliamentary briefing.
-----------------
S. Korea to propose discussions with N. Korea about information sharing on diseases, disasters: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to use recently-restored communication lines with North Korea at an appropriate time to propose discussions on sharing information regarding infectious diseases and natural disasters, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last week, North Korea restored the cross-border communication lines more than a year after cutting them off in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South. The move has raised hope for the resumption of long-stalled dialogue between the two Koreas.
-----------------
S. Korea reports more than 1,100 breakthrough infections, 8 patients in critical condition
SEOUL -- South Korea has reported more than 1,100 coronavirus infections involving people who tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of more than 6.3 million people who have received the full-dose vaccine regimen, 1,132 were breakthrough cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Ruling party reaffirms S. Korea-U.S. military exercises should go ahead
SEOUL -- The chief policymaker of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) reaffirmed Tuesday that South Korea and the United States should conduct joint military exercises this month as planned.
Rep. Park Wan-joo acknowledged in a meeting with reporters that there is a "minority opinion" within the party against the annual drills, but he said the issue does not warrant a plenary session of DP lawmakers.
-----------------
FM Chung calls for strong global solidarity in fight against COVID-19
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called Tuesday for strong global solidarity to combat COVID-19, saying the pandemic is exacerbating inequalities among nations and undermining regional stability.
Chung made the call during a virtual foreign ministerial meeting with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where he reiterated Seoul's resolve to deepen the partnership with the bloc under its signature New Southern Policy.
-----------------
No decision yet on whether Moon will join U.N. session: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has yet to decide whether to attend an annual United Nations meeting in New York next month, his office said Tuesday.
"It will be decided later in consideration of various situations," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
-----------------
Over 1,000 labor, activist groups issue statement opposing parole of jailed Samsung heir
SEOUL -- Over 1,000 labor and activist groups issued a joint statement Tuesday opposing the parole of Lee Jae-yong, the Samsung Group heir currently in prison, amid speculations that he may receive some type of special amnesty this month.
Lee was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2017 for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. He was freed in 2018 after a high court reduced the sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years. Lee, however, was sent back to jail again in January after being sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the same court in a retrial.
-----------------
(LEAD) Krafton's IPO subscription draws tepid response from retail investors
SEOUL -- Video game developer Krafton Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) drew lukewarm responses from retail investors, with their deposits for IPO subscriptions just at 5 trillion won (US$4.35 billion), its IPO managers said Tuesday.
During the two-day subscription, the subscription rate stood at 7.79:1 for shares allocated for retail investors.
-----------------
