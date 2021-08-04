(Olympics) Modern pentathlon to start Thursday, with S. Korea chasing 1st medal
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's quest for its first Olympic medal in modern pentathlon opens Thursday with the men's and women's fencing ranking rounds as the Tokyo Olympic Games head into the final stretch.
On the men's side, world No. 4 Jun Woong-tae is as strong a medal contender as South Korea has had. He won the 2018 Asian Games gold medal and also has four world titles -- two each in the team event and the relay -- to his credit.
Modern pentathletes will compete in epee fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping and laser run, which combines running and shooting.
No South Korean has won an Olympic medal in modern pentathlon. Jun, 26, rose to unexpected prominence before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by winning a World Cup event organized by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) earlier that year.
But Jun got off to a dismal start in the fencing portion at the Olympics, notching only 13 victories while leaders had over 20 victories. Despite setting an Olympic record in the laser run with 11:02.50, Jun only finished in 19th place overall.
Jun has since developed into a viable medal contender. He finished the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the world and was named the year's top athlete by the UIPM. He punched his ticket to the Olympics by winning bronze in the individual event at the 2019 world championships.
Though most of the international events, including the Olympics, were wiped out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jun has remained sharp. He won a World Cup title in April in Bulgaria over other Olympic medal hopefuls, such as Joseph Choong of Britain. Adam Marosi, world No. 1 from Hungary and the reigning world champion, is another name to watch.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Gov't cut 560 bln won of defense budget, including for F-35A plan, for COVID-19 extra budget
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
(Olympics) Captain's last hurrah? S. Korea to face Turkey in volleyball quarterfinals
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(2nd LD) Variant cases top 8,000, delta variant infections piling up
-
(2nd LD) New cases stay in 1,200s for 2nd day, no signs of letup amid 4th wave of pandemic