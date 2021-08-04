(Olympics) schedule-Day 13
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Thursday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Men's 20km walk (4:30 p.m.)
- Canoeing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Men's K-1 200m, semifinals and final (9:30 a.m. / 11:20 a.m.)
- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's Keirin, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (4:06 p.m.)
- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 10m platform, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's second round (7:30 p.m.)
- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's fencing ranking round (1 p.m.)
Men's fencing ranking round (4:30 p.m.)
(END)
