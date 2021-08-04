Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 13

All News 09:00 August 04, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Thursday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Athletics (Sapporo Odori Park)
Men's 20km walk (4:30 p.m.)

- Canoeing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Men's K-1 200m, semifinals and final (9:30 a.m. / 11:20 a.m.)

- Cycling (Izu Velodrome)
Women's Keirin, quarterfinals, semifinals and final (4:06 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 10m platform, semifinals and final (10 a.m. / 3 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Women's second round (7:30 p.m.)

- Modern pentathlon (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's fencing ranking round (1 p.m.)
Men's fencing ranking round (4:30 p.m.)

(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!