S. Korea to propose discussions with N. Korea about information sharing on diseases, disasters: official
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to use recently-restored communication lines with North Korea at an appropriate time to propose discussions on sharing information regarding infectious diseases and natural disasters, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last week, North Korea restored the cross-border communication lines more than a year after cutting them off in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South. The move has raised hope for the resumption of long-stalled dialogue between the two Koreas.
"The unification ministry has a plan for the sharing of urgent information on such matters as disasters or infectious diseases that could have direct ramifications on the daily lives of people in the South and the North even before beginning inter-Korean dialogue in full swing," the ministry official told reporters.
"We will propose discussion on the information-sharing matter at an appropriate time," the official added.
The official noted that one of top priorities for the time being will be to keep the restored communications lines stable.
With regard to Seoul's recent proposal to the North to set up a virtual conference system for inter-Korean talks, the official said that the North has yet to provide answers.
