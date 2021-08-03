Ssangyong C& E. Q2 net income up 33.9 pct. to 71.6 bln won
All News 14:15 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong C& E. Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 71.6 billion won (US$62.3 million), up 33.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 79.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 90.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8 percent to 416.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 11.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
