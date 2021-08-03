FM Chung calls for strong global solidarity in fight against COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called Tuesday for strong global solidarity to combat COVID-19, saying the pandemic is exacerbating inequalities among nations and undermining regional stability.
Chung made the call during a virtual foreign ministerial meeting with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where he reiterated Seoul's resolve to deepen the partnership with the bloc under its signature New Southern Policy.
"The pandemic is exacerbating inequalities among countries, as well as within countries, and continues to undermine global and regional stability," Chung said in his opening remarks at the South Korea-ASEAN meeting.
"In our fight against COVID-19, no country is safe until every country is safe. Therefore, we need strong global solidarity and cooperation," he added.
Chung recalled his visits to Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia in June, portraying the trip as a glimpse at how the South Korea-ASEAN partnership has flourished under the New Southern Policy.
"Indeed, this policy is serving as a strong platform for deepening our partnership ably augmented by active support and cooperation from ASEAN," he said. "I look forward to visiting more ASEAN countries in the near future to continue our dialogue."
This week, Chung plans to join a series of virtual sessions led by ASEAN, including an ASEAN plus three meeting that involves China and Japan, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
He is expected to use those sessions to cement Seoul's regional policy, enhance cooperation against the pandemic and call for participants' support for Seoul's drive to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
