(Olympics) Moon congratulates gymnast, badminton team on Olympic medals

All News 15:16 August 03, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages Tuesday to a South Korean gymnast and badminton team for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a message for Shin Jea-hwan, the gold medalist in men's vault, Moon praised him for glorifying the country through his win.

Shin Jea-hwan of South Korea performs in the men's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

He delivered a separate message to Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong, who bagged the bronze in the women's doubles badminton event.

Moon recalled their final match in the Olympics against their compatriots -- Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan.

All four South Korean players did their best in the "beautiful game," he added.

South Korean badminton players pose for a photo after the women's doubles badminton bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics at Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 2021. From left are Shin Seung-chan, Lee So-hee, Kong Hee-yong and Kim So-yeong. (Yonhap)

#Moon Jae-in #Olympics
