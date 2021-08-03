Lock&lock Q2 operating profit up 48.3 pct. to 6.8 bln won
All News 15:03 August 03, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 6.8 billion won (US$5.9 million), up 48.3 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 7.5 percent to 126.9 billion won. The data for net income was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
