KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 16,650 DN 150
AmoreG 57,400 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 223,500 UP 3,500
SKNetworks 5,890 DN 280
Daesang 27,100 DN 100
KCC 343,500 DN 9,000
SKBP 124,000 0
DB HiTek 65,900 UP 1,800
SK hynix 120,000 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 678,000 DN 6,000
SamsungF&MIns 218,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 300
Kogas 36,400 DN 450
Hanwha 29,800 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 0
KIA CORP. 85,800 UP 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,050 UP 200
HITEJINRO 33,750 DN 250
Yuhan 61,700 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 175,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 93,000 DN 2,400
DL 77,200 DN 500
CJ 99,100 DN 400
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 100
LX INT 29,600 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 20,000 DN 650
TaihanElecWire 2,460 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 9,280 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,000 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 150
BukwangPharm 21,650 UP 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 79,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 37,050 DN 400
SamyangFood 90,200 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,800 DN 750
CJ CheilJedang 482,000 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,088,000 DN 18,000
(MORE)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Gymnast Shin Jea-hwan wins gold in men's vault