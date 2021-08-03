ORION Holdings 16,650 DN 150

AmoreG 57,400 DN 700

HyundaiMtr 223,500 UP 3,500

SKNetworks 5,890 DN 280

Daesang 27,100 DN 100

KCC 343,500 DN 9,000

SKBP 124,000 0

DB HiTek 65,900 UP 1,800

SK hynix 120,000 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 678,000 DN 6,000

SamsungF&MIns 218,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 300

Kogas 36,400 DN 450

Hanwha 29,800 DN 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 0

KIA CORP. 85,800 UP 1,100

HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,050 UP 200

HITEJINRO 33,750 DN 250

Yuhan 61,700 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 175,000 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 93,000 DN 2,400

DL 77,200 DN 500

CJ 99,100 DN 400

JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 100

LX INT 29,600 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 20,000 DN 650

TaihanElecWire 2,460 DN 90

Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 DN 100

NEXENTIRE 9,280 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,000 DN 3,000

ShinhanGroup 38,750 UP 150

BukwangPharm 21,650 UP 750

ILJIN MATERIALS 79,000 DN 1,000

Daewoong 37,050 DN 400

SamyangFood 90,200 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,800 DN 750

CJ CheilJedang 482,000 UP 3,500

TaekwangInd 1,088,000 DN 18,000

(MORE)