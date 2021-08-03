KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,860 DN 60
KAL 29,700 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 0
LG Corp. 95,900 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 17,800 DN 250
L&L 13,400 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 268,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 325,000 DN 5,000
Hyosung 116,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE 37,500 DN 350
GCH Corp 31,250 DN 250
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,980 0
POSCO 341,000 DN 19,000
DB INSURANCE 58,600 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 81,400 UP 2,100
NHIS 12,900 0
SGBC 88,200 DN 300
DongwonInd 240,500 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 49,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 253,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,910 DN 60
SKC 159,500 DN 500
GS E&C 43,850 DN 50
GS Retail 34,700 DN 350
Ottogi 534,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 34,300 UP 500
LS 70,600 DN 500
GC Corp 293,000 DN 2,500
F&F Holdings 36,400 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 4,950 UP 20
HtlShilla 92,600 UP 100
Hanmi Science 72,900 0
SamsungElecMech 194,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 129,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,450 UP 50
(MORE)
-
