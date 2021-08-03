OCI 113,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 65,500 UP 1,700

KorZinc 530,000 DN 10,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0

HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 DN 2,300

Hanssem 118,000 DN 2,500

IS DONGSEO 52,100 DN 1,900

S-Oil 97,300 DN 1,100

LG Innotek 223,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 3,500

HMM 37,600 DN 1,050

HYUNDAI WIA 94,900 DN 1,300

KumhoPetrochem 215,000 UP 10,000

ZINUS 108,500 UP 4,500

Hanchem 269,000 UP 1,500

DWS 43,900 UP 650

Mobis 276,000 UP 5,000

S-1 82,300 UP 1,500

KEPCO 25,300 DN 100

SamsungSecu 44,100 DN 50

KG DONGBU STL 16,700 DN 150

HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,000 0

SKTelecom 306,000 UP 4,000

SNT MOTIV 59,400 DN 2,900

HyundaiElev 53,300 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 6,480 DN 140

Hanon Systems 16,050 UP 300

SK 273,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 63,800 DN 700

Handsome 38,100 DN 950

Asiana Airlines 18,100 UP 50

COWAY 85,300 UP 1,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 500

IBK 10,250 UP 50

DONGSUH 30,300 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,400 DN 350

SAMSUNG C&T 143,500 0

PanOcean 7,380 UP 40

(MORE)