KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 113,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 65,500 UP 1,700
KorZinc 530,000 DN 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 DN 2,300
Hanssem 118,000 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 52,100 DN 1,900
S-Oil 97,300 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 223,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,000 UP 3,500
HMM 37,600 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 94,900 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 215,000 UP 10,000
ZINUS 108,500 UP 4,500
Hanchem 269,000 UP 1,500
DWS 43,900 UP 650
Mobis 276,000 UP 5,000
S-1 82,300 UP 1,500
KEPCO 25,300 DN 100
SamsungSecu 44,100 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 16,700 DN 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,000 0
SKTelecom 306,000 UP 4,000
SNT MOTIV 59,400 DN 2,900
HyundaiElev 53,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 6,480 DN 140
Hanon Systems 16,050 UP 300
SK 273,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 63,800 DN 700
Handsome 38,100 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 18,100 UP 50
COWAY 85,300 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 500
IBK 10,250 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,300 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,400 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 143,500 0
PanOcean 7,380 UP 40
(MORE)
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
(LEAD) (Olympics) Gymnast Shin Jea-hwan wins gold in men's vault