KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,500 UP 450
KT 33,550 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 19,250 UP 150
LG Uplus 14,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 600
KT&G 82,600 0
DHICO 20,700 DN 1,100
Doosanfc 48,650 DN 550
LG Display 22,300 UP 300
Kangwonland 26,250 UP 100
NAVER 428,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 144,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 810,000 DN 14,000
KIWOOM 117,500 DN 500
DSME 31,700 DN 500
DSINFRA 15,700 DN 600
DWEC 7,270 UP 10
DongwonF&B 220,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 41,150 DN 1,050
LGH&H 1,452,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 853,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 50,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 82,500 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,050 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 156,500 0
Celltrion 265,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 23,900 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,400 DN 200
KIH 96,200 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 35,750 UP 100
GS 43,150 UP 100
CJ CGV 29,400 UP 200
LIG Nex1 42,800 DN 450
Fila Holdings 52,800 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,100 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,365 DN 35
(MORE)
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
BTS makes debut performance on BBC's 'Live Lounge'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
No decision yet on annual military exercise with U.S.: defense ministry
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
Industrial output, retail sales grow in June amid economic recovery
-
Pool parties, secret hangouts taunt semi-lockdown
-
(Olympics) Like father, like daughter: gymnast vaults to bronze 25 years after father's silver
-
N. Korea sends S. Korea detailed info on illegal fishing in Yellow Sea via restored hotlines: sources
-
BTS reigns Billboard main singles chart for 10th straight week
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Gymnast Shin Jea-hwan wins gold in men's vault